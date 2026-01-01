Schellman Review: Fastly Client-Side Protection This whitepaper evaluates Fastly Client-Side Protection and its capabilities in helping organizations meet applicable PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements. Read this white paper

Elevating Kubernetes Security at Fastly Learn from Senior Principal Security Architect Roshan Daneshvaran about Fastly's unique approach to Kubernetes security, with key takeaways and tips for how to assess your own security program. Read this white paper

10 Key Capabilities of Next-Gen WAF A look at specific areas that collectively show why our next-gen WAF is the security tool of choice for modern software teams. Read this white paper

Navigating the OWASP Top 10 Dive into the OWASP Top 10 web application security risks with helpful insights, examples, and strategies. Read this white paper

Getting PCI DSS 4.0 Compliant with Fastly Security Learn the basics of PCI compliance and how Fastly’s security products help solve requirements. Read this white paper

The AppSec Guide for Multi-Layer Security This guide will help you build more security into your CI/CD workflows, reduce maintenance, shrink your attack surface, and save money. Improve your security posture with tactics for the different layers of your organization and architecture. Read this white paper

Escape the Black Box of Security Visibility with Signals Dive deep into Fastly's signals technology and learn how practitioner-focused user experiences can elevate your security and devops workflows. Read this white paper

Securing a Modern Online Experience This IDC Spotlight explores the key trends in application security and why security modernization is required to keep pace with the innovation of the digital-first era. Read this white paper

The DevOps Roadmap for Security Learn how security practitioners can navigate DevOps principles and realistic ways to leverage production visibility. Read this white paper

Four Things Every Security Director Should Know About GraphQL When laying out a path to secure your GraphQL APIs, keep in mind these top insights from industry experts. Read this white paper

The Cloud Native AppSec Playbook Hear expert guidance for engineering, operations, and security teams on the “how” and “why” of cloud security. Read this white paper

Continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) and the edge Discover the importance of CI/CD, learn how to measure impact and get tips and recommendations for to get started. Read this white paper

How are Australian Companies Adapting to the New Threat Landscape? As companies move more resources to the cloud, increase IoT usage, and employees increasingly work remotely, a new approach to cybersecurity is required. A recent study based on 204 interviews with Australian cybersecurity decision-makers conducted by Ecosystm, in partnership with Fastly, highlights the cybersecurity challenges faced by Australian companies, the inadequacy of their current controls, and their lack of cyber maturity. Read this white paper

How a modern frontend can transform your eCommerce business 5 ways JAMstack and a modern CDN edge cloud platform will boost your ecommerce frontend. Read this white paper

The New Rules for Web App and API Security Security tools haven't evolved alongside application development. Learn four new rules to secure web apps and APIs. Read this white paper

The rise of secure DevOps in modern financial organizations Secure DevOps is the natural progression from DevOps and provide balance between moving fast and improving security. Read this white paper