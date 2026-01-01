Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All White paper resources
- Schellman Review: Fastly Client-Side Protection
This whitepaper evaluates Fastly Client-Side Protection and its capabilities in helping organizations meet applicable PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements.
- Elevating Kubernetes Security at Fastly
Learn from Senior Principal Security Architect Roshan Daneshvaran about Fastly's unique approach to Kubernetes security, with key takeaways and tips for how to assess your own security program.
- 10 Key Capabilities of Next-Gen WAF
A look at specific areas that collectively show why our next-gen WAF is the security tool of choice for modern software teams.
- Navigating the OWASP Top 10
Dive into the OWASP Top 10 web application security risks with helpful insights, examples, and strategies.
- Getting PCI DSS 4.0 Compliant with Fastly Security
Learn the basics of PCI compliance and how Fastly’s security products help solve requirements.
- The AppSec Guide for Multi-Layer Security
This guide will help you build more security into your CI/CD workflows, reduce maintenance, shrink your attack surface, and save money. Improve your security posture with tactics for the different layers of your organization and architecture.
- Escape the Black Box of Security Visibility with Signals
Dive deep into Fastly's signals technology and learn how practitioner-focused user experiences can elevate your security and devops workflows.
- Securing a Modern Online Experience
This IDC Spotlight explores the key trends in application security and why security modernization is required to keep pace with the innovation of the digital-first era.
- The DevOps Roadmap for Security
Learn how security practitioners can navigate DevOps principles and realistic ways to leverage production visibility.
- Four Things Every Security Director Should Know About GraphQL
When laying out a path to secure your GraphQL APIs, keep in mind these top insights from industry experts.
- The Cloud Native AppSec Playbook
Hear expert guidance for engineering, operations, and security teams on the “how” and “why” of cloud security.
- Continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) and the edge
Discover the importance of CI/CD, learn how to measure impact and get tips and recommendations for to get started.
- How are Australian Companies Adapting to the New Threat Landscape?
As companies move more resources to the cloud, increase IoT usage, and employees increasingly work remotely, a new approach to cybersecurity is required. A recent study based on 204 interviews with Australian cybersecurity decision-makers conducted by Ecosystm, in partnership with Fastly, highlights the cybersecurity challenges faced by Australian companies, the inadequacy of their current controls, and their lack of cyber maturity.
- How a modern frontend can transform your eCommerce business
5 ways JAMstack and a modern CDN edge cloud platform will boost your ecommerce frontend.
- The New Rules for Web App and API Security
Security tools haven't evolved alongside application development. Learn four new rules to secure web apps and APIs.
- Don’t Let Your CDN Get in the Way of Your Continuous Development Needs 2021
Let your developers maintain high-performance web and mobile applications that deliver continued up-to-date content.
- The rise of secure DevOps in modern financial organizations
Secure DevOps is the natural progression from DevOps and provide balance between moving fast and improving security.
- Continuous Integration and Delivery
Why your continuous integration and delivery practices need a next-generation CDN