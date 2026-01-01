Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Infographic resources
- Secure the Play, Lose the Lag
Discover how a high-performance edge network delivers ultra-low latency, and zero-impact security mitigation to safeguard player logins, protect in-game economies, and ensure a flawless gaming experience at global scale.
- Security Checklist for High-Performing Fintech Companies
This is what modern FinTech companies need from their security stack.
- Optimizing the Edge for High-Stakes Gaming
Achieve a 98% cache hit rate and secure every transaction with an edge-first architecture designed to power real-time gameplay, scale for peak demand, and protect player trust.
- CDN Checklist for High-Performing SaaS and PaaS Companies
What modern Saas/PaaS providers need when it comes to CDNs
- Why security teams are migrating to Fastly
Learn the top five reasons organizations are moving to Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF.
- Benefits of a Modern CDN Checklist
Does your CDN offer the full range of benefits to ensure you are delivering high-performing websites and applications?