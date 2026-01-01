Secure the Play, Lose the Lag Discover how a high-performance edge network delivers ultra-low latency, and zero-impact security mitigation to safeguard player logins, protect in-game economies, and ensure a flawless gaming experience at global scale. View the infographic

Security Checklist for High-Performing Fintech Companies This is what modern FinTech companies need from their security stack. View the infographic

Optimizing the Edge for High-Stakes Gaming Achieve a 98% cache hit rate and secure every transaction with an edge-first architecture designed to power real-time gameplay, scale for peak demand, and protect player trust. View the infographic

Why security teams are migrating to Fastly Learn the top five reasons organizations are moving to Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF. View the infographic