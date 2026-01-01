Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Datasheet resources
Page 1 of 4
- Fastly Managed Security Enterprise service
Managed Security Enterprise provides comprehensive, white-glove 24/7/365 defense for your applications and APIs
- Fastly Response Security Service
Respond quickly and effectively to suspected attacks with industry-leading guidance from Fastly security experts.
- Fastly Managed Security Professional service
Managed Security Professional offers focused, proactive 24/7 protection for your most critical apps and APIs.
- Sustainability Dashboard
Fastly Sustainability Dashboard calculates the electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions associated with your usage of the Fastly platform.
- Fastly AI Bot Management
Fastly AI Bot Management helps you detect and block unwanted content scraping without consent or attribution by AI bots.
- CDN Performance Assessment
Is your Content Delivery Network (CDN) ready to serve content with the benefits your company needs to stay competitive?
- Fastly Log explorer
Fastly's Log Explorer & Insights allows you to quickly identify anomalies and troubleshoot them before they impact your services.
- Fastly AI Accelerator
The AI Accelerator enhances large language model (LLM) application performance by caching semantically similar responses globally, reducing API calls to LLM providers.
- Fastly Alerts
Our in-app Alerts feature allows you to set and share critical information that needs immediate attention. Improve your alerting capabilities with simple alert set up.
- Fastly Fanout
Fastly Fanout is the push platform built on open technology that gives your API real-time superpowers.
- Fastly Key Value Store
You donʼt have to think about where your data is going, itʼs already there. Build new kinds of apps, and imagine new experiences for your users with a data store that does what others canʼt.
- Fastly vs. Akamai Comparison
Fastly is quantifiably better - websites migrating from Akamai to Fastly see their LCP scores improve by 17% and TTFB improve by 57%. With Fastly, get instant performance and real-time visibility - on a single, global edge network.
- Fastly's Edge Observer Dashboards datasheet
Fastly's Edge Observer provides your organization with centralized visibility and insights across your entire Fastly account and services via system and custom dashboards.
- Fastly Alerts Datasheet
Fastly Alerts enables your organization to set configuration rules that define when alerts should be triggered and how notifications should be handled.
- Fastly Object Storage
Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services.
- Fastly Client-Side Protection
Fastly Client-Side Protection provides script inventory and management to defend against client-side exploits and helps your organization meet certain PCI DSS compliance requirements.
- Fastly Adaptive Threat Engine
Fastly DDoS Protection leverages our Adaptive Threat Engine technique to automatically detect, identify, and mitigate application DDoS attacks.
- Fastly DDoS Protection
Fastly DDoS Protection is the scalable, automatic, and versatile solution to combat disruptive and distributed attacks against your applications and APIs