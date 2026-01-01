Fastly Managed Security Enterprise service Managed Security Enterprise provides comprehensive, white-glove 24/7/365 defense for your applications and APIs Read this datasheet

Fastly Response Security Service Respond quickly and effectively to suspected attacks with industry-leading guidance from Fastly security experts. Read this datasheet

Fastly Managed Security Professional service Managed Security Professional offers focused, proactive 24/7 protection for your most critical apps and APIs. Read this datasheet

Sustainability Dashboard Fastly Sustainability Dashboard calculates the electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions associated with your usage of the Fastly platform. Read this datasheet

Fastly AI Bot Management Fastly AI Bot Management helps you detect and block unwanted content scraping without consent or attribution by AI bots. Read this datasheet

CDN Performance Assessment Is your Content Delivery Network (CDN) ready to serve content with the benefits your company needs to stay competitive? Read this datasheet

Fastly Log explorer Fastly's Log Explorer & Insights allows you to quickly identify anomalies and troubleshoot them before they impact your services. Read this datasheet

Fastly AI Accelerator The AI Accelerator enhances large language model (LLM) application performance by caching semantically similar responses globally, reducing API calls to LLM providers. Read this datasheet

Fastly Alerts Our in-app Alerts feature allows you to set and share critical information that needs immediate attention. Improve your alerting capabilities with simple alert set up. Read this datasheet

Fastly Fanout Fastly Fanout is the push platform built on open technology that gives your API real-time superpowers. Read this datasheet

Fastly Key Value Store You donʼt have to think about where your data is going, itʼs already there. Build new kinds of apps, and imagine new experiences for your users with a data store that does what others canʼt. Read this datasheet

Fastly vs. Akamai Comparison Fastly is quantifiably better - websites migrating from Akamai to Fastly see their LCP scores improve by 17% and TTFB improve by 57%. With Fastly, get instant performance and real-time visibility - on a single, global edge network. Read this datasheet

Fastly's Edge Observer Dashboards datasheet Fastly's Edge Observer provides your organization with centralized visibility and insights across your entire Fastly account and services via system and custom dashboards. Read this datasheet

Fastly Alerts Datasheet Fastly Alerts enables your organization to set configuration rules that define when alerts should be triggered and how notifications should be handled. Read this datasheet

Fastly Object Storage Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services. Read this datasheet

Fastly Client-Side Protection Fastly Client-Side Protection provides script inventory and management to defend against client-side exploits and helps your organization meet certain PCI DSS compliance requirements. Read this datasheet

Fastly Adaptive Threat Engine Fastly DDoS Protection leverages our Adaptive Threat Engine technique to automatically detect, identify, and mitigate application DDoS attacks. Read this datasheet