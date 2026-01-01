Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Multi-CDN resources
- CDN Performance Assessment
Is your Content Delivery Network (CDN) ready to serve content with the benefits your company needs to stay competitive?
- CDN services: Pros and Cons of Build Versus Buy
Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of building a global network vs. using existing CDN services.
- Switching your CDN? Fastly Makes it Easy!
Not all CDNs are created equal. Legacy solutions, like Akamai, are simply not designed to support modern websites.