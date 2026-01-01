How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business. Watch the webinar

Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Application Security Solutions Discover how Fastly's web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions delivered a 235% ROI and $4.23M in net benefits over three years. Read this report

10 Key Capabilities of Next-Gen WAF A look at specific areas that collectively show why our next-gen WAF is the security tool of choice for modern software teams. Read this white paper

Directors’ Guide to Improving Security Performance Five performance multipliers of a modern WAF include: efficacy, flexibility, data enrichment, observability, and developer productivity. Read this eBook

ESG Report: Balancing Requirements for Application Protection Learn how organizations are adapting their protection strategies in this exclusive report from Enterprise Strategy Group. Read this report

Improving Performance with a Modern WAF Don't let security slow you down. A modern WAF empowers your entire organization to create more, faster. Read this eBook

Buyers Guide for WAF This checklist will help you ask the right questions and judge the different options on what really matters so that you can select the best option. Read this eBook

Six years in a row as a Customers’ Choice See our recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Read this report

Why security teams are migrating to Fastly Learn the top five reasons organizations are moving to Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF. View the infographic

Fastly Next-Gen WAF edge deployment Learn why organizations prefer to deploy Fastly's Next-Gen WAF at the edge. Read this datasheet

Optimizing the Public Sector: Scalable IT for Evolving Demand Modernize, secure, and scale public sector IT with innovative edge solutions. Explore actionable strategies in our new industry report. Read this report