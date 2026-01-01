Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Web Application Firewall (WAF) resources
- How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed
Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business.
- [APAC] How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed
Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business.
- Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Application Security Solutions
Discover how Fastly's web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions delivered a 235% ROI and $4.23M in net benefits over three years.
- 10 Key Capabilities of Next-Gen WAF
A look at specific areas that collectively show why our next-gen WAF is the security tool of choice for modern software teams.
- Directors’ Guide to Improving Security Performance
Five performance multipliers of a modern WAF include: efficacy, flexibility, data enrichment, observability, and developer productivity.
- Fastly WAF a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025
Fastly continues to enhance API security features to meet developer needs.
- ESG Report: Balancing Requirements for Application Protection
Learn how organizations are adapting their protection strategies in this exclusive report from Enterprise Strategy Group.
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads
New Global Security Research Report
- Get Ready for the Holiday Traffic Surge
Prepare your website to handle increased visitor volumes effectively.
- Improving Performance with a Modern WAF
Don't let security slow you down. A modern WAF empowers your entire organization to create more, faster.
- Buyers Guide for WAF
This checklist will help you ask the right questions and judge the different options on what really matters so that you can select the best option.
- Six years in a row as a Customers’ Choice
See our recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection
- Why security teams are migrating to Fastly
Learn the top five reasons organizations are moving to Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF.
- Fastly Next-Gen WAF edge deployment
Learn why organizations prefer to deploy Fastly's Next-Gen WAF at the edge.
- Optimizing the Public Sector: Scalable IT for Evolving Demand
Modernize, secure, and scale public sector IT with innovative edge solutions. Explore actionable strategies in our new industry report.
- Fastly Response Security Service Datasheet
Built for our next-gen WAF customers, enabling you to better prepare for and respond quickly to suspected attacks.