Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Performance resources
- Security Checklist for High-Performing Fintech Companies
This is what modern FinTech companies need from their security stack.
- How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimising Your Website for Speed - EMEA
Learn about why site performance is critical for your bottom line; essential tools to measure and optimise your site and app performance; how Fastly's cutting-edge solutions can turbocharge your online presence
- Race Past Cloud Storage Costs: How iRacing Delivers the World’s Premier Racing Simulation with Fastly Object Storage
Learn how Fastly Object Storage can seamlessly integrate into your workflow to help you cut storage costs.
- How To Prepare Your Website For Holiday Traffic Surges
Learn the secrets to ensuring peak website performance and reliability.
- CDN Performance Assessment
Is your Content Delivery Network (CDN) ready to serve content with the benefits your company needs to stay competitive?
- Fastly Object Storage
Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services.
- Optimizing a Multi-CDN Infrastructure for Performance
Learn how optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure strategically can yield enormous performance benefits across your org and for your customers
- Global CDNs in China: What You Need to Know About Performance
For multinational organizations striving to succeed in China, delivering a hyper-fast digital experience is imperative. Learn how to select the right vendor.
- Cache the uncacheable, and save huge on egress
Cache hit ratio alone is not going to help your business' bottom line or provide the performance your users expect. Find out what you need to do to save big.
- Delivering Platform Redundancy and Resiliency
In this brief by Moor Insights & Strategy, learn how CDNs offer unparalleled scalability and reliability to users worldwide.
- Switching your CDN? Fastly Makes it Easy!
Not all CDNs are created equal. Legacy solutions, like Akamai, are simply not designed to support modern websites.
- Simplified Image Optimization
How modern CDN image handling unlocks big gains for site and application performance.
- Fastly Product Overview: Image Optimizer
Image optimization doesn’t have to mean more manual work for your team or investing in a costly dedicated solution. Fastly's Image Optimizer can cut page load times to delight your visitors and improve search engine rankings — all without burdening your team.
- Fastly Image Optimizer - WBR
By running at the edge, Fastly’s Image decreases the latency associated with transforming and delivering images.