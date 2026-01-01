Fastly vs. Akamai Comparison Fastly is quantifiably better - websites migrating from Akamai to Fastly see their LCP scores improve by 17% and TTFB improve by 57%. With Fastly, get instant performance and real-time visibility - on a single, global edge network. Read this datasheet

Akamai migration datasheet Elevate your digital experiences and no more black boxes. Read this datasheet

Cloudflare migration datasheet Elevate your digital experiences and get the best support in the industry. Read this datasheet

Switching your CDN? Fastly Makes it Easy! Not all CDNs are created equal. Legacy solutions, like Akamai, are simply not designed to support modern websites. Watch the webinar