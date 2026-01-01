Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Competitive resources
- Fastly vs. Akamai Comparison
Fastly is quantifiably better - websites migrating from Akamai to Fastly see their LCP scores improve by 17% and TTFB improve by 57%. With Fastly, get instant performance and real-time visibility - on a single, global edge network.
- Akamai migration datasheet
Elevate your digital experiences and no more black boxes.
- Cloudflare migration datasheet
Elevate your digital experiences and get the best support in the industry.
- Switching your CDN? Fastly Makes it Easy!
Not all CDNs are created equal. Legacy solutions, like Akamai, are simply not designed to support modern websites.
- The CDN Showdown: Fastly Outpaces Akamai in Real-World Performance
As user expectations rise and milliseconds define outcomes, choosing a modern, high-speed CDN is no longer optional but a strategic imperative. Independent Google data shows Fastly consistently outperforms Akamai in real-world web performance.