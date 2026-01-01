Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Industry Report resources
- The Role of CDNs in Scaling eCommerce for High-Demand Periods
Get insights on managing peak season traffic, improving site performance, and protecting customer data.
- Healthcare Under Siege: How CDNs Are Neutralizing Online Threats
Learn how healthcare’s online shift increases security risks. Sensitive data is a prime target, but outdated systems weaken defenses. In this industry report, we highlight how tools like CDNs and edge computing are key to protecting data and ensuring trust.
- Election 2024: How Digital Publishers Can Prepare for Peak Traffic
The 2024 election will bring huge digital traffic spikes, requiring publishers to use scalable infrastructure for seamless, real-time news delivery and performance.
- Industry Report: Streaming Media
Discover the current threat landscape as it pertains to streaming media as well as the recommended actions the industry must take to fight off ill-intended actors.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Travel & Hospitality
Explore edge cloud strategies can help improve your online customer experience while also improving your bottom line.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Financial Services
Explore the challenges facing FinServ organizations today and learn which 10 security advantages are driving big migrations within the industry.
- Delivering Platform Redundancy and Resiliency
In this brief by Moor Insights & Strategy, learn how CDNs offer unparalleled scalability and reliability to users worldwide.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS
Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Digital Publishing
Explore the challenges facing digital publishers today and learn optimization strategies to ensure your content reaches online audiences before anyone else.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: eCommerce
Explore the challenges facing ecomm companies and learn optimization strategies for performance, security, and bots.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Gaming
Learn the challenges facing gaming companies and developers, and how an edge cloud strategy can help.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Airlines
Explore website delivery performance from the world’s larges airlines and learn how an edge cloud strategy can help address many of the hurdles facing the industry.
- Optimizing the Public Sector: Scalable IT for Evolving Demand
Modernize, secure, and scale public sector IT with innovative edge solutions. Explore actionable strategies in our new industry report.