How Bots and AI Agents are Impacting Modern Infrastructure Join Fastly’s Field CTO Omeed Nosrati and Group Security PMM David King as they break down the ever-changing traffic landscape and how to succeed in this new “AI era.” Watch the webinar

AI at the Edge: What the C-Suite Needs to Know Now The CDN was built for a different era. AI workloads are multimodal, non-deterministic, and expensive to run. Every round-trip to a centralized data center costs you time, money, and user trust. In partnership with CIO.com, Simon Wistow (co-founder of Fastly) and Andrew Spaulding (Head of Customer Engineering at Google Cloud) unpack how the programmable edge is becoming the backbone for real-time AI. Watch the webinar

How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats The Security How-To Series by Fastly tackles today’s escalating threat landscape head-on. As digital experiences grow more connected, attackers are increasingly exploiting overlapping attack surfaces across web applications, launching broad, automated campaigns with alarming efficiency. Some common and dangerous methods—like Account Takeover attacks—use stolen credentials to infiltrate systems at scale, leading to fraud, and brand damage. Watch the webinar

Uncovering the Cost-Savings of the Edge Fastly, 451 Research and Contentful dive into the infrastructure and operational savings of compute at the edge. Watch the webinar

How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats - EMEA The Security How-To Series by Fastly tackles today’s escalating threat landscape head-on. As digital experiences grow more connected, attackers are increasingly exploiting overlapping attack surfaces across web applications, launching broad, automated campaigns with alarming efficiency. Some common and dangerous methods—like Account Takeover attacks—use stolen credentials to infiltrate systems at scale, leading to fraud, and brand damage. Watch the webinar

How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimising Your Website for Speed - EMEA Learn about why site performance is critical for your bottom line; essential tools to measure and optimise your site and app performance; how Fastly's cutting-edge solutions can turbocharge your online presence Watch the webinar

How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats Join Fastly and Forrester for a discussion on how WebAssembly is becoming the gold standard for serverless computing and the future of application development. Watch the webinar

How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business. Watch the webinar

[APAC] How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats Join Fastly and Forrester for a discussion on how WebAssembly is becoming the gold standard for serverless computing and the future of application development. Watch the webinar

[APAC] How to unlock AI at the edge - how to build an MCP server with Fastly Join Fastly and Forrester for a discussion on how WebAssembly is becoming the gold standard for serverless computing and the future of application development. Watch the webinar