Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Webinar resources
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- How Bots and AI Agents are Impacting Modern Infrastructure
Join Fastly’s Field CTO Omeed Nosrati and Group Security PMM David King as they break down the ever-changing traffic landscape and how to succeed in this new “AI era.”
- AI at the Edge: What the C-Suite Needs to Know Now
The CDN was built for a different era. AI workloads are multimodal, non-deterministic, and expensive to run. Every round-trip to a centralized data center costs you time, money, and user trust. In partnership with CIO.com, Simon Wistow (co-founder of Fastly) and Andrew Spaulding (Head of Customer Engineering at Google Cloud) unpack how the programmable edge is becoming the backbone for real-time AI.
- How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats
The Security How-To Series by Fastly tackles today’s escalating threat landscape head-on. As digital experiences grow more connected, attackers are increasingly exploiting overlapping attack surfaces across web applications, launching broad, automated campaigns with alarming efficiency. Some common and dangerous methods—like Account Takeover attacks—use stolen credentials to infiltrate systems at scale, leading to fraud, and brand damage.
- What is the modern CDN and why is it important?
What is the modern CDN and why is it important?
- Uncovering the Cost-Savings of the Edge
Fastly, 451 Research and Contentful dive into the infrastructure and operational savings of compute at the edge.
- Future of Web Dev & Hosting: Build Performance Apps for Modern Web | Fastly
Join amazee.io, Fastly, Gatsby & Redmonk for a dynamic discussion on today’s most innovative application delivery and hosting solutions.
- How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats - EMEA
The Security How-To Series by Fastly tackles today’s escalating threat landscape head-on. As digital experiences grow more connected, attackers are increasingly exploiting overlapping attack surfaces across web applications, launching broad, automated campaigns with alarming efficiency. Some common and dangerous methods—like Account Takeover attacks—use stolen credentials to infiltrate systems at scale, leading to fraud, and brand damage.
- How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimising Your Website for Speed - EMEA
Learn about why site performance is critical for your bottom line; essential tools to measure and optimise your site and app performance; how Fastly's cutting-edge solutions can turbocharge your online presence
- Race Past Cloud Storage Costs: How iRacing Delivers the World’s Premier Racing Simulation with Fastly Object Storage
Learn how Fastly Object Storage can seamlessly integrate into your workflow to help you cut storage costs.
- How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats
Join Fastly and Forrester for a discussion on how WebAssembly is becoming the gold standard for serverless computing and the future of application development.
- How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed
Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business.
- How To Prepare Your Website For Holiday Traffic Surges
Learn the secrets to ensuring peak website performance and reliability.
- What’s the right CDN for you in 2026?
Learn the best methodologies to benchmark the top providers.
- [APAC] How to protect against account takeover attacks and other emerging cyber threats
Join Fastly and Forrester for a discussion on how WebAssembly is becoming the gold standard for serverless computing and the future of application development.
- [APAC] How to Unlock Faster Load Times: Optimizing Your Website for Speed
Learn how to stop escalating web application attacks such as Account Takeovers from harming your business.
- [APAC] How to unlock AI at the edge - how to build an MCP server with Fastly
Join Fastly and Forrester for a discussion on how WebAssembly is becoming the gold standard for serverless computing and the future of application development.
- Cybersecurity Trends 2025: What research found and what experts see
Actionable guidelines on how to shape your cybersecurity strategies for 2025 and beyond.
- Fastly Plan for Peak Webinar Series: Fastly DDoS Protection
Introducing Fastly DDoS Protection—our new adaptive solution that automatically mitigates disruptive, distributed application DDoS attacks with a single click.