Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Bot protection resources
- Fastly AI Bot Management
Fastly AI Bot Management helps you detect and block unwanted content scraping without consent or attribution by AI bots.
- Waging War Against Bots, Not Customers | Fastly + Forrester
Join Forrester Principal Analyst Sandy Carielli and experts from Frontier Airlines, Stripe, Zopa Bank, and Fastly as we explore how to effectively combat bots without compromising user experience.
- Fastly Bot Management
Learn how Fastly's Bot Management solution helps you control automation without breaking your business