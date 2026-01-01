Resources
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All Digital publishing resources
- Election 2024: How Digital Publishers Can Prepare for Peak Traffic
The 2024 election will bring huge digital traffic spikes, requiring publishers to use scalable infrastructure for seamless, real-time news delivery and performance.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Digital Publishing
Explore the challenges facing digital publishers today and learn optimization strategies to ensure your content reaches online audiences before anyone else.