Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All DevOps resources
- Platform Engineering Roadmap
Guide to improving reliability, productivity, resilience, and predictability in modern application development.
- Benefits of a Modern CDN Checklist
Does your CDN offer the full range of benefits to ensure you are delivering high-performing websites and applications?
- Continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) and the edge
Discover the importance of CI/CD, learn how to measure impact and get tips and recommendations for to get started.
- Don’t Let Your CDN Get in the Way of Your Continuous Development Needs 2021
Let your developers maintain high-performance web and mobile applications that deliver continued up-to-date content.
- How to GRC Your DevOps
Understand ways to calibrate GRC and DevOps needs so that they work in reciprocal ways to compliments each other.
- Continuous Integration and Delivery
Why your continuous integration and delivery practices need a next-generation CDN