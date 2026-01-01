Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Report resources
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- Fastly named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q1 2026 Report
Forrester’s Q1 2026 Edge Development Platforms Wave report provides an evaluation of 9 vendors, including Fastly, and ranks each provider on current offering, strategy, and customer feedback.
- The AI Speed Tax
This year’s Global Security Report addresses the sprawling influence of AI in detail, containing new trends and approaches that cybersecurity professionals can easily build into their 2026 strategies.
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - Europe
This report, focused on seven Europen countries - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, offers deep insights into their cybersecurity challenges and how they plan to overcome them.
- Fastly Q2 Threat Insights Report
Fastly’s Q2 Threat Insights report focuses exclusively on AI bots, a rapidly growing category of automated traffic that is reshaping how content is accessed, scraped, and potentially monetized across the web.
- Fastly Q1 Threat Insights Report
Get the latest security intelligence from Fastly's Security Research Team. With visibility across 130,000 apps and APIs and 6.5 trillion requests per month, our Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report delivers a comprehensive analysis of emerging attack trends to help security leaders strengthen their defenses.
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - ANZ
See the key cybersecurity goals and concerns driving ANZ security leaders in the year ahead
- Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Application Security Solutions
Discover how Fastly's web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions delivered a 235% ROI and $4.23M in net benefits over three years.
- Fastly WAF a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025
Fastly continues to enhance API security features to meet developer needs.
- ESG Report: Balancing Requirements for Application Protection
Learn how organizations are adapting their protection strategies in this exclusive report from Enterprise Strategy Group.
- Security Research Report - Brazil and Mexico
Discover how CISOs and other security leaders within Brazil and Mexico plan face new challenges
- Security Research Report - Nordics
See how security leaders in the Nordics region responded when asked about their top priorities for the coming year
- IDC MarketScape : Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2024
Fastly is named a Leader in IDC MarketScape vendor assessment.
- Cache the uncacheable, and save huge on egress
Cache hit ratio alone is not going to help your business' bottom line or provide the performance your users expect. Find out what you need to do to save big.
- Fastly’s 2024 Threat Insights Report
Stay ahead of AppSec threats with insights from Fastly's Security Research Team. With 5.5 trillion requests per month our 2024 Threat Insights Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest attack trends and techniques, designed to help security software managers enhance their defenses.
- Six years in a row as a Customers’ Choice
See our recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection
- IDC Spotlight: Improving Performance and Enhancing Security at the edge
Being on the edge isn’t enough. A fully software-defined edge makes all the difference for performance, security, resilience, highly distributed workloads, unpredictable traffic demand, and strict sovereignty regulations.
- Fastly Network Effect Threat Report
Fastly's Security Research Team presents attack trends and techniques from malicious traffic flagged by our Network Learning Exchange.
- Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Network Services
Fastly delivered 189% ROI over 3 years* according to study.