Fastly named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q1 2026 Report Forrester’s Q1 2026 Edge Development Platforms Wave report provides an evaluation of 9 vendors, including Fastly, and ranks each provider on current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. Read this report

The AI Speed Tax This year’s Global Security Report addresses the sprawling influence of AI in detail, containing new trends and approaches that cybersecurity professionals can easily build into their 2026 strategies. Read this report

Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - Europe This report, focused on seven Europen countries - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, offers deep insights into their cybersecurity challenges and how they plan to overcome them. Read this report

Fastly Q2 Threat Insights Report Fastly’s Q2 Threat Insights report focuses exclusively on AI bots, a rapidly growing category of automated traffic that is reshaping how content is accessed, scraped, and potentially monetized across the web. Read this report

Fastly Q1 Threat Insights Report Get the latest security intelligence from Fastly's Security Research Team. With visibility across 130,000 apps and APIs and 6.5 trillion requests per month, our Q1 2025 Threat Insights Report delivers a comprehensive analysis of emerging attack trends to help security leaders strengthen their defenses. Read this report

Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - ANZ See the key cybersecurity goals and concerns driving ANZ security leaders in the year ahead Read this report

Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Application Security Solutions Discover how Fastly's web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions delivered a 235% ROI and $4.23M in net benefits over three years. Read this report

ESG Report: Balancing Requirements for Application Protection Learn how organizations are adapting their protection strategies in this exclusive report from Enterprise Strategy Group. Read this report

Security Research Report - Brazil and Mexico Discover how CISOs and other security leaders within Brazil and Mexico plan face new challenges Read this report

Security Research Report - Nordics See how security leaders in the Nordics region responded when asked about their top priorities for the coming year Read this report

Cache the uncacheable, and save huge on egress Cache hit ratio alone is not going to help your business' bottom line or provide the performance your users expect. Find out what you need to do to save big. Read this report

Fastly’s 2024 Threat Insights Report Stay ahead of AppSec threats with insights from Fastly's Security Research Team. With 5.5 trillion requests per month our 2024 Threat Insights Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest attack trends and techniques, designed to help security software managers enhance their defenses. Read this report

Six years in a row as a Customers’ Choice See our recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Read this report

IDC Spotlight: Improving Performance and Enhancing Security at the edge Being on the edge isn’t enough. A fully software-defined edge makes all the difference for performance, security, resilience, highly distributed workloads, unpredictable traffic demand, and strict sovereignty regulations. Read this report