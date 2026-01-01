From Fragmentation to Control: Rethinking iGaming Solutions Brief Why increasing traffic, real-time demands, and constant threats are overwhelming traditional architectures, and driving a shift to unified, programmable edge platforms. Read this solutions brief

Optimizing a Multi-CDN Infrastructure for Performance Learn how optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure strategically can yield enormous performance benefits across your org and for your customers Read this solutions brief

CDN services: Pros and Cons of Build Versus Buy Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of building a global network vs. using existing CDN services. Read this solutions brief

Global CDNs in China: What You Need to Know About Performance For multinational organizations striving to succeed in China, delivering a hyper-fast digital experience is imperative. Learn how to select the right vendor. Read this solutions brief

3 Ways the Edge Simplifies SEO Learn how Fastly Compute can improve your SEO without any changes to your underlying infrastructure. Read this solutions brief

Flexible and scalable A/B testing at the edge How Fastly Compute provides developers with a simple framework for high velocity testing. Read this solutions brief

An Introduction to Personalization How edge serverless arms developers with the right tools to deliver an engaging end-user experience without sacrificing cost, control, or performance. Read this solutions brief

Maximizing Online Viewer Engagement and Interactivity with Low Latency Streaming Understand how to benefit from low latency delivery as well as the new business opportunities it can bring. Read this solutions brief

Using Multi-CDN to Improve User Experiences Higher Quality of Experience, stronger resiliency, greater scale, and significantly improved performance of your streaming media is just the beginning Read this solutions brief