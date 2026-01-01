Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Solutions Brief resources
- From Fragmentation to Control: Rethinking iGaming Solutions Brief
Why increasing traffic, real-time demands, and constant threats are overwhelming traditional architectures, and driving a shift to unified, programmable edge platforms.
- Optimizing a Multi-CDN Infrastructure for Performance
Learn how optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure strategically can yield enormous performance benefits across your org and for your customers
- CDN services: Pros and Cons of Build Versus Buy
Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of building a global network vs. using existing CDN services.
- Global CDNs in China: What You Need to Know About Performance
For multinational organizations striving to succeed in China, delivering a hyper-fast digital experience is imperative. Learn how to select the right vendor.
- 3 Ways the Edge Simplifies SEO
Learn how Fastly Compute can improve your SEO without any changes to your underlying infrastructure.
- Flexible and scalable A/B testing at the edge
How Fastly Compute provides developers with a simple framework for high velocity testing.
- An Introduction to Personalization
How edge serverless arms developers with the right tools to deliver an engaging end-user experience without sacrificing cost, control, or performance.
- Maximizing Online Viewer Engagement and Interactivity with Low Latency Streaming
Understand how to benefit from low latency delivery as well as the new business opportunities it can bring.
- Using Multi-CDN to Improve User Experiences
Higher Quality of Experience, stronger resiliency, greater scale, and significantly improved performance of your streaming media is just the beginning
- The edge of the multi-cloud
7 reasons why edge cloud platforms complement a multi-cloud approach