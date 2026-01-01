Fastly Q2 Threat Insights Report Fastly’s Q2 Threat Insights report focuses exclusively on AI bots, a rapidly growing category of automated traffic that is reshaping how content is accessed, scraped, and potentially monetized across the web. Read this report

Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - ANZ See the key cybersecurity goals and concerns driving ANZ security leaders in the year ahead Read this report

Elevating Kubernetes Security at Fastly Learn from Senior Principal Security Architect Roshan Daneshvaran about Fastly's unique approach to Kubernetes security, with key takeaways and tips for how to assess your own security program. Read this white paper

Fastly’s 2024 Threat Insights Report Stay ahead of AppSec threats with insights from Fastly's Security Research Team. With 5.5 trillion requests per month our 2024 Threat Insights Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest attack trends and techniques, designed to help security software managers enhance their defenses. Read this report