Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Threat research resources
- Fastly Q2 Threat Insights Report
Fastly’s Q2 Threat Insights report focuses exclusively on AI bots, a rapidly growing category of automated traffic that is reshaping how content is accessed, scraped, and potentially monetized across the web.
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - ANZ
See the key cybersecurity goals and concerns driving ANZ security leaders in the year ahead
- Elevating Kubernetes Security at Fastly
Learn from Senior Principal Security Architect Roshan Daneshvaran about Fastly's unique approach to Kubernetes security, with key takeaways and tips for how to assess your own security program.
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads
New Global Security Research Report
- Fastly’s 2024 Threat Insights Report
Stay ahead of AppSec threats with insights from Fastly's Security Research Team. With 5.5 trillion requests per month our 2024 Threat Insights Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest attack trends and techniques, designed to help security software managers enhance their defenses.
- Fastly Network Effect Threat Report
Fastly's Security Research Team presents attack trends and techniques from malicious traffic flagged by our Network Learning Exchange.