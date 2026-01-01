What it takes to be a technical leader Web Summit 2023, Fastly Co-Founder Simon Wistow joined a panel with Emil Eifrem Founder & CEO of Neo4j, Nylas Co-Founder & CTO Christine Spang, hosted by NPR's Bobby Allyn, for a conversation around what it takes to become leader of a large tech company. Watch this video

Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - ANZ See the key cybersecurity goals and concerns driving ANZ security leaders in the year ahead Read this report

Healthcare Under Siege: How CDNs Are Neutralizing Online Threats Learn how healthcare’s online shift increases security risks. Sensitive data is a prime target, but outdated systems weaken defenses. In this industry report, we highlight how tools like CDNs and edge computing are key to protecting data and ensuring trust. Read this report

Election 2024: How Digital Publishers Can Prepare for Peak Traffic The 2024 election will bring huge digital traffic spikes, requiring publishers to use scalable infrastructure for seamless, real-time news delivery and performance. Read this report

Industry Report: Streaming Media Discover the current threat landscape as it pertains to streaming media as well as the recommended actions the industry must take to fight off ill-intended actors. Read this report

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Travel & Hospitality Explore edge cloud strategies can help improve your online customer experience while also improving your bottom line. Read this report

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Financial Services Explore the challenges facing FinServ organizations today and learn which 10 security advantages are driving big migrations within the industry. Read this report

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility. Read this report

Edge Cloud Strategy Report: eCommerce Explore the challenges facing ecomm companies and learn optimization strategies for performance, security, and bots. Read this report