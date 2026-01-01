Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Industry resources
- The Role of CDNs in Scaling eCommerce for High-Demand Periods
Get insights on managing peak season traffic, improving site performance, and protecting customer data.
- What it takes to be a technical leader
Web Summit 2023, Fastly Co-Founder Simon Wistow joined a panel with Emil Eifrem Founder & CEO of Neo4j, Nylas Co-Founder & CTO Christine Spang, hosted by NPR's Bobby Allyn, for a conversation around what it takes to become leader of a large tech company.
- Reviving the spirit of the open web
Reviving the spirit of the open web
- Cybersecurity at the Crossroads - ANZ
See the key cybersecurity goals and concerns driving ANZ security leaders in the year ahead
- Healthcare Under Siege: How CDNs Are Neutralizing Online Threats
Learn how healthcare’s online shift increases security risks. Sensitive data is a prime target, but outdated systems weaken defenses. In this industry report, we highlight how tools like CDNs and edge computing are key to protecting data and ensuring trust.
- Election 2024: How Digital Publishers Can Prepare for Peak Traffic
The 2024 election will bring huge digital traffic spikes, requiring publishers to use scalable infrastructure for seamless, real-time news delivery and performance.
- Industry Report: Streaming Media
Discover the current threat landscape as it pertains to streaming media as well as the recommended actions the industry must take to fight off ill-intended actors.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Travel & Hospitality
Explore edge cloud strategies can help improve your online customer experience while also improving your bottom line.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: Financial Services
Explore the challenges facing FinServ organizations today and learn which 10 security advantages are driving big migrations within the industry.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: SaaS
Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility.
- Edge Cloud Strategy Report: eCommerce
Explore the challenges facing ecomm companies and learn optimization strategies for performance, security, and bots.
- Optimizing the Public Sector: Scalable IT for Evolving Demand
Modernize, secure, and scale public sector IT with innovative edge solutions. Explore actionable strategies in our new industry report.